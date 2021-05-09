No new COVID-19 deaths in our area, only 10 in Virginia

Worldwide:

Infections: 158,420,614

Deaths: 3,299,060

Recoveries: 135,934,769

United States:

Infections: 33,455,120

Deaths: 595,598

Recoveries: 26,405,871

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 666,650 (+539)

Hospitalized: 28,897 (+21)

Deaths: 10,895 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 853 (+1)

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,347 (+3)

Hospitalized: 182

Deaths: 92

Radford:

Infections: 2,133 (+1)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,643 (+3)

Hospitalized: 209 (+1)

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,164 (-4)

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,275 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,632 (+2)

Hospitalized: 125 (+2)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,030 (+2)

Hospitalized: 177 (+1)

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,433 (+4)

Hospitalized: 246

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,224 (+8)

Hospitalized: 176

Deaths: 143

Salem:

Infections: 2,150 (+5)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,348 (+1)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

