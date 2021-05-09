No new COVID-19 deaths in our area, only 10 in Virginia

Worldwide:
Infections: 158,420,614
Deaths: 3,299,060
Recoveries: 135,934,769
United States:
Infections: 33,455,120
Deaths: 595,598
Recoveries: 26,405,871
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 666,650 (+539)
Hospitalized: 28,897 (+21)
Deaths: 10,895 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 853 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,347 (+3)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 92
Radford:
Infections: 2,133 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,643 (+3)
Hospitalized: 209 (+1)
Deaths: 70
Galax:
Infections: 1,164 (-4)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 52
Giles County:
Infections: 1,275 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,632 (+2)
Hospitalized: 125 (+2)
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,030 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177 (+1)
Deaths: 76
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,433 (+4)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,224 (+8)
Hospitalized: 176
Deaths: 143
Salem:
Infections: 2,150 (+5)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,348 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)