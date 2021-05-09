muselogo1-copy

No new COVID-19 deaths in our area, only 10 in Virginia

In the Old Dominion in this Mother's Day report, the Virginia Department of Health reports 539 new infections with four in Montgomery County/Radford, three in Carroll and one in Floyd

Worldwide:
Infections: 158,420,614
Deaths: 3,299,060
Recoveries: 135,934,769

United States:
Infections: 33,455,120
Deaths: 595,598
Recoveries: 26,405,871

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 666,650 (+539)
Hospitalized: 28,897 (+21)
Deaths: 10,895 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 853 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,347 (+3)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 92

Radford:
Infections: 2,133 (+1)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,643 (+3)
Hospitalized: 209 (+1)
Deaths: 70

Galax:
Infections: 1,164 (-4)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 52

Giles County:
Infections: 1,275 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,632 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 125 (+2)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,030 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177 (+1)
Deaths: 76

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,433 (+4)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,224 (+8)
Hospitalized: 176  
Deaths: 143

Salem:
Infections: 2,150 (+5)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,348 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

