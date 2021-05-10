muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise by just 7, with none in our area

Monday's VDH report shows 11 new cases in Montgomery County and Radford, eight in Carroll County and Galax, one in Roanoke, thee in Roanoke County, two in Salem and none in Floyd County

Worldwide:
Infections: 159,054,521
Deaths: 3,308,604
Recoveries: 136,621,848

United States:
Infections: 33,476,995
Deaths: 595,812
Recoveries: 26,439,712

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 666,986 (+336)
Hospitalized: 28,911 (+14)
Deaths: 10,902 (+7)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 853
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,356 (+9)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 92

Radford:
Infections: 2,133 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,651 (+8)
Hospitalized: 210 (+1)
Deaths: 70

Galax:
Infections: 1,164
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)
Deaths: 52

Giles County:
Infections: 1,279 (+4)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,632 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 125 (+2)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,033 (+3)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 76

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,434 (+1)
Hospitalized: 246
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,227 (+3)
Hospitalized: 176  
Deaths: 143

Salem:
Infections: 2,152 (+2)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,350 (+2)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

