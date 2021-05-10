Virginia COVID-19 deaths rise by just 7, with none in our area

Worldwide:

Infections: 159,054,521

Deaths: 3,308,604

Recoveries: 136,621,848

United States:

Infections: 33,476,995

Deaths: 595,812

Recoveries: 26,439,712

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 666,986 (+336)

Hospitalized: 28,911 (+14)

Deaths: 10,902 (+7)

Floyd County:

Infections: 853

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,356 (+9)

Hospitalized: 182

Deaths: 92

Radford:

Infections: 2,133 (+2)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,651 (+8)

Hospitalized: 210 (+1)

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,164

Hospitalized: 96 (+1)

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,279 (+4)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,632 (+2)

Hospitalized: 125 (+2)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,033 (+3)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,434 (+1)

Hospitalized: 246

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,227 (+3)

Hospitalized: 176

Deaths: 143

Salem:

Infections: 2,152 (+2)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,350 (+2)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

