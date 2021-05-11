muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 600 with 69 more hospitalizations, 17 new deaths

Montgomery, Radford reported 13 new cases and three more deaths. Roanoke Valley had 13 new cases and one additional death

Worldwide:
Infections: 160,043,888
Deaths: 3,324,143
Recoveries: 137,759,229

United States:
Infections: 33,519,192
Deaths: 596,265
Recoveries: 26,508,144

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 667,586 (+600)
Hospitalized: 28,971 (+60)
Deaths: 10,919 (+17)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 853
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,363 (+7)
Hospitalized: 183 (+1)
Deaths: 95 (+3)

Radford:
Infections: 2,139 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,653 (+2)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 70

Galax:
Infections: 1,164
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 52

Giles County:
Infections: 1,278 (-1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,631 (-1)    
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,032 (-1)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 76

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,441 (+7)
Hospitalized: 247 (+1)
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,232 (+5)
Hospitalized: 177 (+1)  
Deaths: 144 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,154 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72 (+2)
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,350 (+2)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

