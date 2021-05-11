Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 600 with 69 more hospitalizations, 17 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 160,043,888

Deaths: 3,324,143

Recoveries: 137,759,229

United States:

Infections: 33,519,192

Deaths: 596,265

Recoveries: 26,508,144

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 667,586 (+600)

Hospitalized: 28,971 (+60)

Deaths: 10,919 (+17)

Floyd County:

Infections: 853

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 21

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,363 (+7)

Hospitalized: 183 (+1)

Deaths: 95 (+3)

Radford:

Infections: 2,139 (+6)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,653 (+2)

Hospitalized: 210

Deaths: 70

Galax:

Infections: 1,164

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,278 (-1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,631 (-1)

Hospitalized: 125

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,032 (-1)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 76

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,441 (+7)

Hospitalized: 247 (+1)

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,232 (+5)

Hospitalized: 177 (+1)

Deaths: 144 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,154 (+2)

Hospitalized: 72 (+2)

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,350 (+2)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

