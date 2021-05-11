Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 600 with 69 more hospitalizations, 17 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 160,043,888
Deaths: 3,324,143
Recoveries: 137,759,229
United States:
Infections: 33,519,192
Deaths: 596,265
Recoveries: 26,508,144
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 667,586 (+600)
Hospitalized: 28,971 (+60)
Deaths: 10,919 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 853
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 21
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,363 (+7)
Hospitalized: 183 (+1)
Deaths: 95 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 2,139 (+6)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,653 (+2)
Hospitalized: 210
Deaths: 70
Galax:
Infections: 1,164
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 52
Giles County:
Infections: 1,278 (-1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,631 (-1)
Hospitalized: 125
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,032 (-1)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 76
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,441 (+7)
Hospitalized: 247 (+1)
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,232 (+5)
Hospitalized: 177 (+1)
Deaths: 144 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,154 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72 (+2)
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,350 (+2)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)