muselogo1-copy

Va. new COVID-19 virus count: Up 579 with 27 new deaths

Montgomery County and Radford cases rise by 5, Roanoke Valley up 14, Floyd County by 1. One new death in Franklin County

Worldwide:
Infections: 161,165,498
Deaths: 3,347,602
Recoveries: 138,996,848

United States:
Infections: 33,586,136
Deaths: 597,785
Recoveries: 26,620,229

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 668,726(+579)
Hospitalized: 29,103 (+65)
Deaths: 10,961 (+27)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 856 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,369 (+3)
Hospitalized: 185 (+1)
Deaths: 95

Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,657 (+1)
Hospitalized: 212 (+1)
Deaths: 71

Galax:
Infections: 1,165
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 52

Giles County:
Infections: 1,280 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,645+ (+2)    
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,039 (+1)
Hospitalized: 180 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,457 (+9)
Hospitalized: 249
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,239
Hospitalized: 177  
Deaths: 144

Salem:
Infections: 2,160 (+5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,354 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter