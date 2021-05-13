Va. new COVID-19 virus count: Up 579 with 27 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 161,165,498

Deaths: 3,347,602

Recoveries: 138,996,848

United States:

Infections: 33,586,136

Deaths: 597,785

Recoveries: 26,620,229

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 668,726(+579)

Hospitalized: 29,103 (+65)

Deaths: 10,961 (+27)

Floyd County:

Infections: 856 (+1)

Hospitalized: 30

Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,369 (+3)

Hospitalized: 185 (+1)

Deaths: 95

Radford:

Infections: 2,142 (+2)

Hospitalized: 37

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,657 (+1)

Hospitalized: 212 (+1)

Deaths: 71

Galax:

Infections: 1,165

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 52

Giles County:

Infections: 1,280 (+2)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,645+ (+2)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,039 (+1)

Hospitalized: 180 (+1)

Deaths: 77 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,457 (+9)

Hospitalized: 249

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,239

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 144

Salem:

Infections: 2,160 (+5)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,354 (+1)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

