Va. new COVID-19 virus count: Up 579 with 27 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 161,165,498
Deaths: 3,347,602
Recoveries: 138,996,848
United States:
Infections: 33,586,136
Deaths: 597,785
Recoveries: 26,620,229
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 668,726(+579)
Hospitalized: 29,103 (+65)
Deaths: 10,961 (+27)
Floyd County:
Infections: 856 (+1)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,369 (+3)
Hospitalized: 185 (+1)
Deaths: 95
Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+2)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,657 (+1)
Hospitalized: 212 (+1)
Deaths: 71
Galax:
Infections: 1,165
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 52
Giles County:
Infections: 1,280 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,645+ (+2)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,039 (+1)
Hospitalized: 180 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,457 (+9)
Hospitalized: 249
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,239
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 144
Salem:
Infections: 2,160 (+5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,354 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)