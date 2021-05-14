Good News/Bad News about masks and other rules on COVID-19

Call it the good news/bad news of the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept most of us behind masks when away from home and distancing ourselves from others, but it is not a joke. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says “full vaccinated Americans” no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in many cases.

“We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Thursday. “Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated.”

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that CDC still masks should be used in in airplanes, buses, trains, public transportation, health-care facilities or in states or localities that still require them. Virginia’s rules on mask use remain in effect. Gov. Ralph Northam says he expects an announcement shortly.

Those considered “immune-compromised” are advised to talk with their doctors on whether or not to continued to use masks. Those who have not received either the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose, should remain in masks until the waiting period is over for their final dosage of the vaccine.

Also, remember that there is a still a chance of contracting the vaccine from someone who is not fully vaccinated but CDC says the chances of hospitalization or death is less likely.

(Courtesy of The Washington Post)

