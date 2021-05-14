While COVID-19 case increases drop, Montgomery, Carroll counties, and Galax report deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 162,253,910
Deaths: 3,364,627
Recoveries: 140,134,491
United States:
Infections: 33,630,191
Deaths: 598,593
Recoveries: 26,658,412
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 669,219 (+493)
Hospitalized: 29,158 (+55)
Deaths: 10,991 (+30)
Floyd County:
Infections: 858 (+2)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,371 (+3)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 96 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,658 (+1)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 72 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,165
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,282
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,650 (+5)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,040 (+1)
Hospitalized: 180
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,459 (+2)
Hospitalized: 249
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,241 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 144
Salem:
Infections: 2,158 (-2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,354 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)