While COVID-19 case increases drop, Montgomery, Carroll counties, and Galax report deaths

The three deaths in our region were 10 percent of Virginia's 30 fatalities from the pandemic

Worldwide:
Infections: 162,253,910
Deaths: 3,364,627
Recoveries: 140,134,491

United States:
Infections: 33,630,191
Deaths: 598,593
Recoveries: 26,658,412

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 669,219 (+493)
Hospitalized: 29,158 (+55)
Deaths: 10,991 (+30)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 858 (+2)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,371 (+3)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 96 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,658 (+1)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 72 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,165
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 53 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,282
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,650 (+5)    
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,040 (+1)
Hospitalized: 180
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,459 (+2)
Hospitalized: 249
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,241 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177  
Deaths: 144

Salem:
Infections: 2,158 (-2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,354 (+1)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
