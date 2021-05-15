muselogo1-copy

Incomplete COVID-19 numbers as of Sunday

Software updates by the Virginia Department of Health delayed updating locality information. The latest numbers before for local regions are incomplete.

Worldwide:
Infections: 163,802,540
Deaths: 3,395,153
Recoveries: 142,281,107

United States:
Infections: 33,706,150
Deaths: 600,148
Recoveries: 27,136,020

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 670,184 (+280)
Hospitalized: 29,220 (+62)
Deaths: 11,018 (+27)

Because of software updates by the Virginia Department of Health, specific numbers for many of the locality updates were not available over the weekend. The numbers below are incomplete.

Floyd County: 
Infections: 861 (+3)
Hospitalized: 31 (+1)
Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,386 (+15)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,661 (+3)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 73 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,165
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 53 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 1,282
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,651 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,044 (+3)
Hospitalized: 181 (+1)
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,459 (+2)
Hospitalized: 249
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,252 (+12)
Hospitalized: 177  
Deaths: 144

Salem:
Infections: 2,158 (-2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,352 (-2)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

