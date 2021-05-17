Finally, updated numbers from the Virginia Department of Health

Worldwide:

Infections: 163,802,540

Deaths: 3,395,153

Recoveries: 142,281,107

United States:

Infections: 33,706,150

Deaths: 600,148

Recoveries: 27,136,020

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 670,184 (+280)

Hospitalized: 29,220 (+62)

Deaths: 11,018 (+27)

Because of software updates by the Virginia Department of Health, specific numbers for many of the locality updates were not available over the weekend. The numbers below are incomplete.

Floyd County:

Infections: 861 (+3)

Hospitalized: 31 (+1)

Deaths: 22

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,386 (+15)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,142 (+3)

Hospitalized: 38 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,661 (+3)

Hospitalized: 212

Deaths: 73 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,165

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 53 (+1)

Giles County:

Infections: 1,282

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,651 (+1)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,044 (+3)

Hospitalized: 181 (+1)

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,459 (+2)

Hospitalized: 249

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,252 (+12)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 144

Salem:

Infections: 2,158 (-2)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 47

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,352 (-2)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

