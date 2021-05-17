Finally, updated numbers from the Virginia Department of Health

Worldwide:
Infections: 163,802,540
Deaths: 3,395,153
Recoveries: 142,281,107
United States:
Infections: 33,706,150
Deaths: 600,148
Recoveries: 27,136,020
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 670,184 (+280)
Hospitalized: 29,220 (+62)
Deaths: 11,018 (+27)
Because of software updates by the Virginia Department of Health, specific numbers for many of the locality updates were not available over the weekend. The numbers below are incomplete.
Floyd County:
Infections: 861 (+3)
Hospitalized: 31 (+1)
Deaths: 22
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,386 (+15)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,142 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,661 (+3)
Hospitalized: 212
Deaths: 73 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,165
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 53 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 1,282
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,651 (+1)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,044 (+3)
Hospitalized: 181 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,459 (+2)
Hospitalized: 249
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,252 (+12)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 144
Salem:
Infections: 2,158 (-2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 47
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,352 (-2)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)