Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 378 with 13 deaths, including one each in Roanoke County and Salem

Floyd County adds 2 as the county count seems to go up almost daily. Same for Montgomery, Radford, Carroll and Galax.

Worldwide:
Infections: 164,886,821
Deaths: 3,418,430
Recoveries: 143,811,583

United States:
Infections: 33,774,945
Deaths: 601,130
Recoveries: 27,253,327

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 670,834 (+378)
Hospitalized: 29,290 (+48)
Deaths: 11,042 (+13)

Because of software updates by the Virginia Department of Health, specific numbers for many of the locality updates were not available over the weekend. The numbers below include updates since 5 p.m. last Friday.

Floyd County: 
Infections: 864 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,389 (+2)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,149 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,663 (+2)
Hospitalized: 213 (+1)
Deaths: 73

Galax:
Infections: 1,167 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,283 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,657 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,051 (+3)
Hospitalized: 184 (+1)
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,470 (+7)
Hospitalized: 251 (+1)
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,260 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177  
Deaths: 145 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 2,169 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,349 (-3)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

