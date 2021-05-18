Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 378 with 13 deaths, including one each in Roanoke County and Salem

Worldwide:

Infections: 164,886,821

Deaths: 3,418,430

Recoveries: 143,811,583

United States:

Infections: 33,774,945

Deaths: 601,130

Recoveries: 27,253,327

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 670,834 (+378)

Hospitalized: 29,290 (+48)

Deaths: 11,042 (+13)

Because of software updates by the Virginia Department of Health, specific numbers for many of the locality updates were not available over the weekend. The numbers below include updates since 5 p.m. last Friday.

Floyd County:

Infections: 864 (+2)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,389 (+2)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,149 (+3)

Hospitalized: 38 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,663 (+2)

Hospitalized: 213 (+1)

Deaths: 73

Galax:

Infections: 1,167 (+2)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,283 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,657 (+4)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,051 (+3)

Hospitalized: 184 (+1)

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,470 (+7)

Hospitalized: 251 (+1)

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,260 (+2)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 145 (+1)

Salem:

Infections: 2,169 (+2)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 49 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,349 (-3)

Hospitalized: 104

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

