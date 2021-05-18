Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 378 with 13 deaths, including one each in Roanoke County and Salem

Worldwide:
Infections: 164,886,821
Deaths: 3,418,430
Recoveries: 143,811,583
United States:
Infections: 33,774,945
Deaths: 601,130
Recoveries: 27,253,327
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 670,834 (+378)
Hospitalized: 29,290 (+48)
Deaths: 11,042 (+13)
Because of software updates by the Virginia Department of Health, specific numbers for many of the locality updates were not available over the weekend. The numbers below include updates since 5 p.m. last Friday.
Floyd County:
Infections: 864 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,389 (+2)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,149 (+3)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,663 (+2)
Hospitalized: 213 (+1)
Deaths: 73
Galax:
Infections: 1,167 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,283 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,657 (+4)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,051 (+3)
Hospitalized: 184 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,470 (+7)
Hospitalized: 251 (+1)
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,260 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 145 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 2,169 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,349 (-3)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)