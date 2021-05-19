Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 491 with 3 in Floyd County and 10 in Patrick

Worldwide:
Infections: 164,886,821
Deaths: 3,418,430
Recoveries: 143,811,583
United States:
Infections: 33,774,945
Deaths: 601,130
Recoveries: 27,253,327
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 677,325 (+491)
Hospitalized: 29,339 (+49)
Deaths: 11,048 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 867 (+3)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,390 (+1)
Hospitalized: 186 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,151 (+2)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,665 (+2)
Hospitalized: 214 (+1)
Deaths: 73
Galax:
Infections: 1,167
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,284 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,658 (+1)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,057 (+6)
Hospitalized: 184
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,473 (+3)
Hospitalized: 252 (+1)
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,262 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,171 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,359 (+10)
Hospitalized: 105 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)