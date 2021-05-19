Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 491 with 3 in Floyd County and 10 in Patrick

Worldwide:

Infections: 164,886,821

Deaths: 3,418,430

Recoveries: 143,811,583

United States:

Infections: 33,774,945

Deaths: 601,130

Recoveries: 27,253,327

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 677,325 (+491)

Hospitalized: 29,339 (+49)

Deaths: 11,048 (+6)

Floyd County:

Infections: 867 (+3)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,390 (+1)

Hospitalized: 186 (+1)

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,151 (+2)

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,665 (+2)

Hospitalized: 214 (+1)

Deaths: 73

Galax:

Infections: 1,167

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,284 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,658 (+1)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,057 (+6)

Hospitalized: 184

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,473 (+3)

Hospitalized: 252 (+1)

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,262 (+2)

Hospitalized: 177

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,171 (+2)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 49

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,359 (+10)

Hospitalized: 105 (+1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

