Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 491 with 3 in Floyd County and 10 in Patrick

Floyd County cases now total 867, Montgomery and Radford infections rise by 3, Roanoke Valley up by 7

Worldwide:
Infections: 164,886,821
Deaths: 3,418,430
Recoveries: 143,811,583

United States:
Infections: 33,774,945
Deaths: 601,130
Recoveries: 27,253,327

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 677,325 (+491)
Hospitalized: 29,339 (+49)
Deaths: 11,048 (+6)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 867 (+3)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,390 (+1)
Hospitalized: 186 (+1)
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,151 (+2)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,665 (+2)
Hospitalized: 214 (+1)
Deaths: 73

Galax:
Infections: 1,167
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,284 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,658 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,057 (+6)
Hospitalized: 184
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,473 (+3)
Hospitalized: 252 (+1)
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,262 (+2)
Hospitalized: 177  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,171 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,359 (+10)
Hospitalized: 105 (+1)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

