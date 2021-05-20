Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to rise, up 591

Worldwide:
Infections: 165,656,319
Deaths: 3,433,991
Recoveries: 144,722,938
United States:
Infections: 33,802,543
Deaths: 601,958
Recoveries: 27,299,180
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 672,916 (+591)
Hospitalized: 29,394 (+55)
Deaths: 11,048 (20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 872 (+5)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,394 (+4)
Hospitalized: 187 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,151 (+2)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,669 (+4)
Hospitalized: 215 (+1)
Deaths: 74 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,168 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,286 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,658
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,060 (+63
Hospitalized: 185 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,477 (+4)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,266 (+4)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,173 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,362 (+3)
Hospitalized: 107 (+2)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)