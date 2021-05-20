Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to rise, up 591

Worldwide:

Infections: 165,656,319

Deaths: 3,433,991

Recoveries: 144,722,938

United States:

Infections: 33,802,543

Deaths: 601,958

Recoveries: 27,299,180

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 672,916 (+591)

Hospitalized: 29,394 (+55)

Deaths: 11,048 (20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 872 (+5)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,394 (+4)

Hospitalized: 187 (+1)

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,151 (+2)

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,669 (+4)

Hospitalized: 215 (+1)

Deaths: 74 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,168 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,286 (+2)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,658

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,060 (+63

Hospitalized: 185 (+1)

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,477 (+4)

Hospitalized: 252

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,266 (+4)

Hospitalized: 178 (+1)

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,173 (+2)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 49

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,362 (+3)

Hospitalized: 107 (+2)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

