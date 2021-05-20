muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to rise, up 591

Floyd County cases also rise at a faster rate than surrounding localities, up 5 in Thursday's report.

Worldwide:
Infections: 165,656,319
Deaths: 3,433,991
Recoveries: 144,722,938

United States:
Infections: 33,802,543
Deaths: 601,958
Recoveries: 27,299,180

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 672,916 (+591)
Hospitalized: 29,394 (+55)
Deaths: 11,048 (20)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 872 (+5)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,394 (+4)
Hospitalized: 187 (+1)
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,151 (+2)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,669 (+4)
Hospitalized: 215 (+1)
Deaths: 74 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,168 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,286 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,658    
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,060 (+63
Hospitalized: 185 (+1)
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,477 (+4)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,266 (+4)
Hospitalized: 178 (+1)  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,173 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,362 (+3)
Hospitalized: 107 (+2)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter