Va. virus cases up by 396 with 26 new deaths

Worldwide:

Infections: 166,216,696

Deaths: 3,451,266

Recoveries: 147,019,513

United States:

Infections: 33,835,634

Deaths: 602,656

Recoveries: 27,358,685

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 672,312 (+396)

Hospitalized: 29,441 (+47)

Deaths: 11,074 (26)

Floyd County:

Infections: 873 (+1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,392 (-2)

Hospitalized: 187

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,153 (+1)

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,669 (+4)

Hospitalized: 215

Deaths: 74

Galax:

Infections: 1,168

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,287 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,660 (+2)

Hospitalized: 126

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,066 (+6)

Hospitalized: 186 (+1)

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,489 (+12)

Hospitalized: 252

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,268 (+2)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,174 (+1)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 49

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,362

Hospitalized: 107

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

