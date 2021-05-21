Va. virus cases up by 396 with 26 new deaths

Worldwide:
Infections: 166,216,696
Deaths: 3,451,266
Recoveries: 147,019,513
United States:
Infections: 33,835,634
Deaths: 602,656
Recoveries: 27,358,685
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 672,312 (+396)
Hospitalized: 29,441 (+47)
Deaths: 11,074 (26)
Floyd County:
Infections: 873 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,392 (-2)
Hospitalized: 187
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,153 (+1)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,669 (+4)
Hospitalized: 215
Deaths: 74
Galax:
Infections: 1,168
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,287 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,660 (+2)
Hospitalized: 126
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,066 (+6)
Hospitalized: 186 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,489 (+12)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,268 (+2)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,174 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,362
Hospitalized: 107
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)