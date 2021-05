The 2021 softball season for the Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes has been feast or famine with most games ending in either a lopsided win or loss.

A big win on Senior night a couple of weeks ago was a big win. The 8-1 drubbing by the Lady Knights of James River Friday in Floyd was an example of a big loss.

More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Getting the code from the coach

Sadly, an all-to-common sight as James River adds another run.

A steal of third by a James River Lady Knight

