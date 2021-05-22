Va. virus total rises by 481 with 23 new deaths, including one each in Montgomery, Giles counties

Worldwide:
Infections: 166,567,600
Deaths: 3,460,013
Recoveries: 147,363.652
United States:
Infections: 33,862.557
Deaths: 603,409
Recoveries: 27,399,429
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 672,793 (+481)
Hospitalized: 29,475 (+34)
Deaths: 11,097 (23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 873
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,393 (+1)
Hospitalized: 187
Deaths: 97 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 2,155 (+2)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,669 (+4)
Hospitalized: 216 (+1)
Deaths: 74
Galax:
Infections: 1,169 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,288 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 23 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,662 (+2)
Hospitalized: 127 (+1)
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,067 (+1)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,494 (+5)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 192
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,276 (+8)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,174
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,366 (+4)
Hospitalized: 108 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)