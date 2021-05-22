muselogo1-copy

Va. virus total rises by 481 with 23 new deaths, including one each in Montgomery, Giles counties

After more than three weeks of new cases, Floyd's report was zero. Cases there stand at 873

Worldwide:
Infections: 166,567,600
Deaths: 3,460,013
Recoveries: 147,363.652

United States:
Infections: 33,862.557
Deaths: 603,409
Recoveries: 27,399,429

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 672,793 (+481)
Hospitalized: 29,475 (+34)
Deaths: 11,097 (23)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 873
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,393 (+1)
Hospitalized: 187
Deaths: 97 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 2,155 (+2)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,669 (+4)
Hospitalized: 216 (+1)
Deaths: 74

Galax:
Infections: 1,169 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,288 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 23 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,662 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 127 (+1)
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,067 (+1)
Hospitalized: 186
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,494 (+5)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,276 (+8)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,174
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,366 (+4)
Hospitalized: 108 (+1)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

