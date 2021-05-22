Va. virus total rises by 481 with 23 new deaths, including one each in Montgomery, Giles counties

Worldwide:

Infections: 166,567,600

Deaths: 3,460,013

Recoveries: 147,363.652

United States:

Infections: 33,862.557

Deaths: 603,409

Recoveries: 27,399,429

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 672,793 (+481)

Hospitalized: 29,475 (+34)

Deaths: 11,097 (23)

Floyd County:

Infections: 873

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,393 (+1)

Hospitalized: 187

Deaths: 97 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 2,155 (+2)

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,669 (+4)

Hospitalized: 216 (+1)

Deaths: 74

Galax:

Infections: 1,169 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,288 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 23 (+1)

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,662 (+2)

Hospitalized: 127 (+1)

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,067 (+1)

Hospitalized: 186

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,494 (+5)

Hospitalized: 252

Deaths: 192

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,276 (+8)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,174

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 49

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,366 (+4)

Hospitalized: 108 (+1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

