At a meet at Floyd County High School this Spring, the logistics of a multi-event sport like track and field caused me to miss a chance to photograph the school’s strong shot and discus performers.

Remedied that this week with photos of both Mallorie Gardner and Breanna Torres on the shot track. Photos were also provided for use by The Floyd Press, along with other athletes, for use next week.

My apologies for the ladies. My old legs have me moving slower and slower these days.

Breanna Torres

Lady Buffs pacing the field

