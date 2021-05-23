New Virginia COVID-19 cases drop to 236 with nine deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 673,029 (+236)
Hospitalized: 29,486 (+11)
Deaths: 11,106 (+9)
Floyd County:
Infections: 873
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,396 (+3)
Hospitalized: 188 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,159 (+4)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,678 (+9)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 74
Galax:
Infections: 1,169
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,291 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22 (-1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,663 (+1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,066 (-1)
Hospitalized: 185 (-1)
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,501 (+9)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,280 (+4)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,174
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,366
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)