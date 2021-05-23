muselogo1-copy

New Virginia COVID-19 cases drop to 236 with nine deaths

Radford, Galax, Salem, along with Floyd and Patrick Counties showed no increase in cases, hospitalizations or deaths. Roanoke city had one death and nine new cases.

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 673,029 (+236)
Hospitalized: 29,486 (+11)
Deaths: 11,106 (+9)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 873
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,396 (+3)
Hospitalized: 188 (+1)
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,159 (+4)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,678 (+9)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 74

Galax:
Infections: 1,169
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,291 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22 (-1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,663 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,066 (-1)
Hospitalized: 185 (-1)
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,501 (+9)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,280 (+4)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,174
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 49

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,366
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
