muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 76 with 10 deaths

Floyd, Montgomery and Franklin County added one new case each. Salem reported a new death

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 673,105 (+76)
Hospitalized: 29,5005 (+19)
Deaths: 11,116 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 874 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,397 (+1)
Hospitalized: 189 (+1)
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,158 (-1)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,678
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 74

Galax:
Infections: 1,169
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,291
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,666 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,067 (+1)
Hospitalized: 186 (+1)
Deaths: 77

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,501
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,285 (+5)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,175 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,365 (-1)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter