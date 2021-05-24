Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 76 with 10 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 673,105 (+76)
Hospitalized: 29,5005 (+19)
Deaths: 11,116 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 874 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,397 (+1)
Hospitalized: 189 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,158 (-1)
Hospitalized: 38
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,678
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 74
Galax:
Infections: 1,169
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,291
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,666 (+3)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,067 (+1)
Hospitalized: 186 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,501
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,285 (+5)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,175 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,365 (-1)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)