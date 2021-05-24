Va. COVID-19 cases rise by 76 with 10 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 673,105 (+76)

Hospitalized: 29,5005 (+19)

Deaths: 11,116 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 874 (+1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,397 (+1)

Hospitalized: 189 (+1)

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,158 (-1)

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,678

Hospitalized: 216

Deaths: 74

Galax:

Infections: 1,169

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,291

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,666 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,067 (+1)

Hospitalized: 186 (+1)

Deaths: 77

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,501

Hospitalized: 252

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,285 (+5)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,175 (+1)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,365 (-1)

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

