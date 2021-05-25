muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID -19 cases rise by 654, a large increase after days of reduced counts

Floyd, Montgomery, and Pulaski dropped in total case numbers while Carroll reported two new deaths and Franklin one

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 673,759 (+654)
Hospitalized: 29,560 (+45)
Deaths: 11,137 (+21)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 872 (-2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,395 (-2)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,161 (+3)
Hospitalized: 39 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,680 (+1)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 76 (+2)

Galax:
Infections: 1,170 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,291
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,665 (-1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,071 (+3)
Hospitalized: 187 (+1)
Deaths: 78 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,501
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,287 (+2)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,175 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,367 (+2)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

