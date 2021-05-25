Va. COVID -19 cases rise by 654, a large increase after days of reduced counts

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 673,759 (+654)
Hospitalized: 29,560 (+45)
Deaths: 11,137 (+21)
Floyd County:
Infections: 872 (-2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,395 (-2)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,161 (+3)
Hospitalized: 39 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,680 (+1)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 76 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 1,170 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,291
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,665 (-1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,071 (+3)
Hospitalized: 187 (+1)
Deaths: 78 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,501
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,287 (+2)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,175 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,367 (+2)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)