Va. COVID -19 cases rise by 654, a large increase after days of reduced counts

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 673,759 (+654)

Hospitalized: 29,560 (+45)

Deaths: 11,137 (+21)

Floyd County:

Infections: 872 (-2)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,395 (-2)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,161 (+3)

Hospitalized: 39 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,680 (+1)

Hospitalized: 216

Deaths: 76 (+2)

Galax:

Infections: 1,170 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,291

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,665 (-1)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,071 (+3)

Hospitalized: 187 (+1)

Deaths: 78 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,501

Hospitalized: 252

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,287 (+2)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,175 (+1)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50 (+1)

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,367 (+2)

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

