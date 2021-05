Feast or famine, a continuing story for both baseball and softball in this truncated pandemic season. The softball Lady Buffaloes dropped a game against James River 6-1 last Friday but the baseball Buffaloes baseballers took down the Radford Bobcats Monday afternoon with an 11-2 stampede.

Details and protos in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

A toss to first for the out.

A hard hit for a doube.

