COVID-19 deaths in Virginia: 6 with 323 new cases

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 674,082 (+323)
Hospitalized: 29,617 (+57)
Deaths: 11,143 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 874 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,399 (+4)
Hospitalized: 190 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,163 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,682 (+2)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 76
Galax:
Infections: 1,169 (-1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,292 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,666 (+1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,074 (+3)
Hospitalized: 188 (+1)
Deaths: 78
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,503 (+2)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,288 (+1)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,181 (+6)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,369 (+2)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)