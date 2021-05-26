muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 deaths in Virginia: 6 with 323 new cases

Floyd back up two cases to 874, Montgomery up 4 to 3,399, Carroll up 2 to 2,682, Salem up 6 to 2,181

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 674,082 (+323)
Hospitalized: 29,617 (+57)
Deaths: 11,143 (+6)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 874 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,399 (+4)
Hospitalized: 190 (+1)
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,163 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,682 (+2)
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 76

Galax:
Infections: 1,169 (-1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,292 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,666 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,074 (+3)
Hospitalized: 188 (+1)
Deaths: 78

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,503 (+2)
Hospitalized: 252
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,288 (+1)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,181 (+6)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,369 (+2)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

