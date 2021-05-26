COVID-19 deaths in Virginia: 6 with 323 new cases

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 674,082 (+323)

Hospitalized: 29,617 (+57)

Deaths: 11,143 (+6)

Floyd County:

Infections: 874 (+2)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,399 (+4)

Hospitalized: 190 (+1)

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,163 (+2)

Hospitalized: 40 (+1)

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,682 (+2)

Hospitalized: 216

Deaths: 76

Galax:

Infections: 1,169 (-1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,292 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,666 (+1)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,074 (+3)

Hospitalized: 188 (+1)

Deaths: 78

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,503 (+2)

Hospitalized: 252

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,288 (+1)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,181 (+6)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,369 (+2)

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

