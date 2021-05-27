Virginia COVID-19 cases up 357 with 9 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 674,439 (+357)

Hospitalized: 29,655 (+28)

Deaths: 11,152 (+9)

Floyd County:

Infections: 874

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,400 (+1)

Hospitalized: 190

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,164 (+1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,682

Hospitalized: 216

Deaths: 75

Galax:

Infections: 1,171 (+2)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,292

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,667 (+1)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,075 (+1)

Hospitalized: 189 (+1)

Deaths: 79 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,503

Hospitalized: 253 (+1)

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,292 (+4)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,183 (+2)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,372 (+3)

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

