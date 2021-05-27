muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases up 357 with 9 deaths

Montgomery/Radford reports just two new cases with Roanoke/Salem up 5. Franklin County reports area's only new death

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 674,439 (+357)
Hospitalized: 29,655 (+28)
Deaths: 11,152 (+9)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 874
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,400 (+1)
Hospitalized: 190
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,164 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,682
Hospitalized: 216
Deaths: 75

Galax:
Infections: 1,171 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,292
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,667 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,075 (+1)
Hospitalized: 189 (+1)
Deaths: 79 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,503
Hospitalized: 253 (+1)
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,292 (+4)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,183 (+2)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,372 (+3)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

