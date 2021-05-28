muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up by 404 with 4 new deaths

No new area deaths. Montgomery-Radford cases up by 7, Galax by 2, Giles 8., Pulaski 5, Franklin 4, Roanoke County 3 and Salem 5

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 674,743 (+404)
Hospitalized: 29,683 (+28)
Deaths: 11,156 (+4)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 874
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,405 (+5)
Hospitalized: 191 (+1)
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,166 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,682
Hospitalized: 217 (+1)
Deaths: 75

Galax:
Infections: 1,173 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,296 (+4)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,670 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,080 (+5)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 78 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,503
Hospitalized: 254 (+1)
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,295 (+3)
Hospitalized: 178  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,188 (+5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,374 (+2)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter