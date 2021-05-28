Va. COVID-19 cases up by 404 with 4 new deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 674,743 (+404)
Hospitalized: 29,683 (+28)
Deaths: 11,156 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 874
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,405 (+5)
Hospitalized: 191 (+1)
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,166 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,682
Hospitalized: 217 (+1)
Deaths: 75
Galax:
Infections: 1,173 (+2)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,296 (+4)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,670 (+3)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,080 (+5)
Hospitalized: 189
Deaths: 78 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,503
Hospitalized: 254 (+1)
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,295 (+3)
Hospitalized: 178
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,188 (+5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,374 (+2)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)