Va. COVID-19 cases up by 404 with 4 new deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 674,743 (+404)

Hospitalized: 29,683 (+28)

Deaths: 11,156 (+4)

Floyd County:

Infections: 874

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,405 (+5)

Hospitalized: 191 (+1)

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,166 (+2)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,682

Hospitalized: 217 (+1)

Deaths: 75

Galax:

Infections: 1,173 (+2)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,296 (+4)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,670 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,080 (+5)

Hospitalized: 189

Deaths: 78 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,503

Hospitalized: 254 (+1)

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,295 (+3)

Hospitalized: 178

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,188 (+5)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,374 (+2)

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

