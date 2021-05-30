COVID-19 update: Fewer new cases, no area deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 675,392 (+277)
Hospitalized: 29,734 (+21)
Deaths: 11,173 (+13)
Floyd County:
Infections: 875
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411 (+2)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 97
Radford:
Infections: 2,168 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,685
Hospitalized: 218
Deaths: 75
Galax:
Infections: 1,174 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,297 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,676 (+3)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,082 (+1)
Hospitalized: 192 (+2)
Deaths: 78
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,504
Hospitalized: 253
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,300
Hospitalized: 179
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,190
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)