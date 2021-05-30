Live music, with a crowd, returns to the Floyd Country Store

Crowd-favorite Bill & the Belles helped the Floyd Country welcome a return to Saturday night music concerts with relaxed COVID-19 regulations from the Commonwealth and a good crowd enjoying the music.

Floyd Country Store co-owner Dylan Locke told the crowd before the show started that he hopes to have the Friday Night Jamboree back indoors by July 1 after more than a year with the internationally-known event shut down.

He also promised more musical events at the store and said the Backyard Jamboree will continue in June, weather permitting until the indoor event is back up and running.

The Sunday Music Jam has also resumed.

Let the fun begin

Floyd Country Store co-owner Dylan Locke manages the video stream of the show.

