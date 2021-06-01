Va. COVD-19 cases rise by 146 with 13 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 675,538 (+146)

Hospitalized: 29,757 (+23)

Deaths: 11,186 (+13)

Floyd County:

Infections: 875

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,412 (+1)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 97

Radford:

Infections: 2,167 (-1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,686 (+1)

Hospitalized: 218

Deaths: 75

Galax:

Infections: 1,174

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,297

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,679 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,082

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 78

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,505 (+1)

Hospitalized: 253

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,302 (+2)

Hospitalized: 179

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,193 (+3)

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,377

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

