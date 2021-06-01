muselogo1-copy

Va. COVD-19 cases rise by 146 with 13 deaths

Montgomery Counth-Radford report 2 new cases, Carroll County 1, Pulaski 3, Roanoke Valley 3. None of the new Virginia deaths occured in our area

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 675,538 (+146)
Hospitalized: 29,757 (+23)
Deaths: 11,186 (+13)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 875
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412 (+1)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 97

Radford:
Infections: 2,167 (-1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,686 (+1)
Hospitalized: 218
Deaths: 75

Galax:
Infections: 1,174
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,297
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,679 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,082
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 78

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,505 (+1)
Hospitalized: 253
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,302 (+2)
Hospitalized: 179  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,193 (+3)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

