Just 59 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia with 8 new deaths

News area cases: 1 in Floyd, Galax 1, Pulaski 1, Roanoke 3. One death in Carroll

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 675,597 (+59)
Hospitalized: 29,775 (+18)
Deaths: 11,194 (+8)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 876 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411 (-1)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96 (-1)

Radford:
Infections: 2,167
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,686
Hospitalized: 219 (+1)
Deaths: 76 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,175 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,298 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,680 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,080 (-2)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 78

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,508 (+3)
Hospitalized: 253
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,302
Hospitalized: 179  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,193
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

