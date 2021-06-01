Just 59 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia with 8 new deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 675,597 (+59)

Hospitalized: 29,775 (+18)

Deaths: 11,194 (+8)

Floyd County:

Infections: 876 (+1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,411 (-1)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 96 (-1)

Radford:

Infections: 2,167

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,686

Hospitalized: 219 (+1)

Deaths: 76 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,175 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,298 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,680 (+1)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,080 (-2)

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 78

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,508 (+3)

Hospitalized: 253

Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,302

Hospitalized: 179

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,193

Hospitalized: 72

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,377

Hospitalized: 108

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

