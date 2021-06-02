Lady Buffaloes use an early lead to edge Carroll County

Gracenne Clinger captures a four popup to close out a threat from Carroll County/

The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes varsity softball squad scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning of its match with the Carroll County Cavaliers Tuesday to take a 4-0 lead and held it for two innings before a solo home run made it 4-1.

The Lady Buffs could have added more runs as they loaded the bases in two innings without scoring while the Lady Cavs added two more runs and also loaded the bases in another inning without scoring and the suddenly tight match headed into the seventh and final inning with the score 4-3.

Olivia Yates took over pitching from Hallie Williams and alternated between hard-tossed strikes before walking one of the Cavs with four straight balls before striking out the final batter in the sixth inning but delivered a key strikeout in the top of the seventh along with two other outs for a three-up and three-down inning that delivered the 4-3 win for the Floyd County ladies.

The Lady Buffs close out the season on Monday of next week at home against Glenvar in a stretch run that could deliver a home game in the regional playoffs. More details and photos in next week’s Floyd Press.

Morgan Harris throws out the hitter at first.

Gracenne captures the throw to complete the out.

Sable Manning checks for the code from the coaches

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

