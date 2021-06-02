muselogo1-copy

COVID-19: Montgomery-Radford cases unchanged, Roanoke Valley up 7. New deaths in Carroll, Franklin

Virginia added 186 cases with 40 new hospitalizations and 12 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 675,783 (+186)
Hospitalized: 29,815 (+40)
Deaths: 11,194 (+12)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 875 (-1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,167
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,686 (+4)
Hospitalized: 219
Deaths: 76 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,175
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,300 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,682 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,082 (+2)
Hospitalized: 193 (+1)
Deaths: 79 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,510 (+2)
Hospitalized: 253
Deaths: 193

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,307 (+5)
Hospitalized: 181 (+2)  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,188 (-5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

