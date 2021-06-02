COVID-19: Montgomery-Radford cases unchanged, Roanoke Valley up 7. New deaths in Carroll, Franklin

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 675,783 (+186)
Hospitalized: 29,815 (+40)
Deaths: 11,194 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 875 (-1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,167
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,686 (+4)
Hospitalized: 219
Deaths: 76 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,175
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,300 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,682 (+2)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,082 (+2)
Hospitalized: 193 (+1)
Deaths: 79 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,510 (+2)
Hospitalized: 253
Deaths: 193
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,307 (+5)
Hospitalized: 181 (+2)
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,188 (-5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,377
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)