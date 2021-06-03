COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations deaths increase in area, Virginia

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 676,041 (+258)

Hospitalized: 29,870 (+55)

Deaths: 11,216 (+20)

Floyd County:

Infections: 876 (+1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,412 (+1)

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,168 (+1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,695 (+9)

Hospitalized: 222 (+3)

Deaths: 77 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,176 (+1)

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,303 (+3)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,683 (+1)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 61

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,081 (-1)

Hospitalized: 193

Deaths: 79

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,517 (+7)

Hospitalized: 256 (+3)

Deaths: 194 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,312 (+5)

Hospitalized: 182 (+1)

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,189 (+1)

Hospitalized: 73 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,381 (+4)

Hospitalized: 109 (+1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

