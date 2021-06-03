COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations deaths increase in area, Virginia

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 676,041 (+258)
Hospitalized: 29,870 (+55)
Deaths: 11,216 (+20)
Floyd County:
Infections: 876 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412 (+1)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,168 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,695 (+9)
Hospitalized: 222 (+3)
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,176 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,303 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,683 (+1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,081 (-1)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 79
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,517 (+7)
Hospitalized: 256 (+3)
Deaths: 194 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,312 (+5)
Hospitalized: 182 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,189 (+1)
Hospitalized: 73 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,381 (+4)
Hospitalized: 109 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)