COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations deaths increase in area, Virginia

After declines, virus cases rose in Thursday report, up by 258 in Virginia, and ranging from 1 to 9 in most area localities. Hospitalizations and deaths also rise

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 676,041 (+258)
Hospitalized: 29,870 (+55)
Deaths: 11,216 (+20)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 876 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412 (+1)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,168 (+1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,695 (+9)
Hospitalized: 222 (+3)
Deaths: 77 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,176 (+1)
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,303 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,683 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 61

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,081 (-1)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 79

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,517 (+7)
Hospitalized: 256 (+3)
Deaths: 194 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,312 (+5)
Hospitalized: 182 (+1)  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,189 (+1)
Hospitalized: 73 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,381 (+4)
Hospitalized: 109 (+1)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

