Remembering a time of history, education, and more

With all the debate and wringing of hands about “the good old days,” we as a nation tend to forget we have lived in interesting and historic times. At age 73, I have witnessed the integration of schools, watched the horrific assassination of a president on TV while writing about it for newspapers, watched an American land and walk on the moon, photographed the horror of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and witnessed the election of America’s first African-American president, among many other things.

The Ku Klux Klan: A dominating force in Prince Edward County, Virginia, in 1959.

Sadly, I lived through the horrors of racism in Prince Edward County as an elementary school student. That experience has left me with disgust towards anyone I feel is racist, bigoted, or claims that their race or ancestry is superior to anyone else’s.

I have covered presidential elections, inaugurations, wars, America’s 200th birthday, flown on Air Force One, met with two presidents in the Oval Office of the White House, and helped investigate the horrific explosion that destroyed the Space Shuttle Challenger.

Wife Amy and thought we had left that life behind by leaving the National Capital Region in 2004, but I was called back into action to cover the largest mass killing on a college campus at Virginia Tech just a few years later.

Anger and protest has long been part of life.

In the 1968 riots in Memphis that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King, I was in a phone booth dictating a story to the paper when a large white bruiser with a crew cut starting trying to force his way in, shouting “who the hell are you talking to, Yankee!”

I mustered up my best Southern drawl and shouted back, “I’m talking to my mama!”

“Sorry,” he mumbled as he walked away.

“What the hell was that?” the editor asked on the phone. “Shut up mama and let’s get back to work,” I said.

Amy, an actress when we met and fell in love, has worked with a lot of famous people, like Al Pacino and Scott Bakula, an old friend from her St. Louis days and who starred in “NCIS, New Orleans.” She worked on stage with Regis Philbin, go her butt pinched by a drunk Roger Maris at a reception in Washington, and thanked Paul Newman when he held the door open for her at the hotel we all shared in Indianapolis before attending the Indy 500. “My god,” she said. “He’s shorter than I am.”

We have been fortunate to live and work in many interesting places over the years, visited and spent time at others around the world. We attended Presidential Dinners, partied with new President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara at Union Station in Washington.

In 1984, we had dinner with former Texas Gov. John Connally in Alburquerque, New Mexico, before driving him to the airport to catch a plane back to the Lone Star State after appearing at a fundraiser for Rep. Manual Lujan, my boss at the time. During the dinner and after a few drinks, he told us that he “never believed a single word of that G-d-damned Warren Commission report.”

He asked me not to write about what he said until after his death, a wish I honored. I later learned he told others about his disbelief in the report.

My jobs over the years have let me travel in the rear seat of an Air Force F-15 Eagle at supersonic speed and a Navy F-14 Tomcat at the speed of sound before landing on an aircraft carrier, traveled on the Concorde Supersonic commercial airliner, spend weeks on a carrier at sea and a nuclear sub on patrol.

Amy was taken up in a World War I bi-plane, where the pilot performed acrobatic stunts, something I failed to mention when I hired the ride as an anniversary present. She threatened great bodily harm when she staggered off the plane.

On another anniversary, a limo picked us up at Penn Station after a ride on the high-speed Acela to Manhattan and the driver took us to Times Square where our anniversary was displayed on the large video screen. Then we had our anniversary dinner at Windows of the World Trade Center restaurant on top of one of the towers.

That was the year before the towers came down on 9/11. We had been back in Manhattan a few weeks before the hijacked airliners slammed into the towers and brought them down. On the first anniversary, I helped produce a series of videos on the attacks.

We’ve been blessed and lucky to be in places that have been part of history. We have witnessed more than one, like the visit of former Japanese fighter pilots who bombed the U.S.S. Arizona on Pearl Harbor. We were on the platform, without knowing it would happen, and watched as U.S veterans talked with them and recognized that they were at war more than 40 years before, but could meet and talk as former fighter pilots so many years later.

We remember those former bitter enemies embracing each other over the battleship where so many died. Today, we wonder why those of us in this nation cannot get along because of bitter partisanship that is too often petty and dishonorable for those who choose hate instead of discussion and compromise.

That hatred and bitterness is a dark stain on an America that has seen and endured so much and has always survived. I worry if we can survive the threat that now exists from within.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

