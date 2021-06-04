Va. COVID-19 case rise by 359 with 6 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 676,300 (+259)
Hospitalized: 29,911 (+41)
Deaths: 11,222 (+6)
Floyd County:
Infections: 879 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,168
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,6959(+4)
Hospitalized: 223 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,176
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,306 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,684 (+1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,085 (+4)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 79
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,524 (+7)
Hospitalized: 256
Deaths: 194
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,318 (+6)
Hospitalized: 182 (+1)
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,192 (+3)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,384 (+3)
Hospitalized: 109 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)