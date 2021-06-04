muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 case rise by 359 with 6 deaths

Two of those deaths came in our area with 2 in Carroll County and another in Patrick. Roanoke Valley added 16 new cases but Radford-Floyd had none. Floyd added another new case

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 676,300 (+259)
Hospitalized: 29,911 (+41)
Deaths: 11,222 (+6)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 879 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,168
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,6959(+4)
Hospitalized: 223 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,176
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,306 (+3)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,684 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62 (+1)  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,085 (+4)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 79

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,524 (+7)
Hospitalized: 256
Deaths: 194

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,318 (+6)
Hospitalized: 182 (+1)  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,192 (+3)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,384 (+3)
Hospitalized: 109 (+1)
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

