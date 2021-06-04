Rock Me, Mama, on a Floyd Friday night

With COVID-19 fading and Summer approaching, the music should be returning to Locust Streets on a Friday night in Floyd. The Friday Night Jamboree is expected to return in July as the international event on the main stage of the Floyd Country Store and area musicians are looking for places to play.

I’ve shot hours of video and thousands of still photos of music on Friday nights in Floyd since returning to the area in 2004 and I’m looking forward to see the fun begin this summer after 14 months of pandemic.

“Wagon Wheel” by Bob Dylan is not a traditional Old Time Music or a Bluegrass composition but it fits right into Friday night music in Floyd. I shot the video above in August 2014 and a group of teenagers who arrived in a church bus added to the fun by singing and dancing along with Nothin’ Common, a band that often appeared on Fridays to play on the street and attract large and enthusiastic crowds.

On this Friday night, I plan to be on the streets with cameras to see what happens.

As the lyrics of “Wagon Wheel” illustrates:

So, rock me mama like a wagon wheel

Rock me mama any way you feel

Hey… mama rock me

Rock me mama like the wind and the rain

Rock me mama like a southbound train

Hey… mama rock me “Wagon Wheel,” –Bob Dylan

See on the streets tonight.

