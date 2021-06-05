Va. COVID-19 cases up by 286, deaths rise by 7

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 676,856 (+286)
Hospitalized: 29,946 (+35)
Deaths: 11,229 (+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 878 (-1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,140 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,403 (+4)
Hospitalized: 223
Deaths: 77
Galax:
Infections: 1,176
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,308 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,687 (+3)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,086 (+1)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 79
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,540 (+16)
Hospitalized: 257 (+1)
Deaths: 194
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,328 (+10)
Hospitalized: 182
Deaths: 145
Salem:
Infections: 2,192
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,385 (+1)
Hospitalized: 110 (+1)
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)