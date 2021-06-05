Va. COVID-19 cases up by 286, deaths rise by 7

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 676,856 (+286)

Hospitalized: 29,946 (+35)

Deaths: 11,229 (+7)

Floyd County:

Infections: 878 (-1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,412

Hospitalized: 191

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,140 (+2)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,403 (+4)

Hospitalized: 223

Deaths: 77

Galax:

Infections: 1,176

Hospitalized: 97

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,308 (+2)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,687 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,086 (+1)

Hospitalized: 193

Deaths: 79

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,540 (+16)

Hospitalized: 257 (+1)

Deaths: 194

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,328 (+10)

Hospitalized: 182

Deaths: 145

Salem:

Infections: 2,192

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,385 (+1)

Hospitalized: 110 (+1)

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

