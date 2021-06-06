muselogo1-copy

Va. COVID-19 cases up 155 with 7 deaths

But reports from the Virginia Department of Health show a drop of 3 cases in Montgomery County and a sharp increase of 30 in Radford

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 676,741 (+155)
Hospitalized: 29,958 (+12)
Deaths: 11,236 (+7)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 878 (-1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,409 (-3)
Hospitalized: 191
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,170 (+30)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,705 (+2)
Hospitalized: 223
Deaths: 77

Galax:
Infections: 1,176
Hospitalized: 97
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,310 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,688 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,085 (-1)
Hospitalized: 195 (+2)
Deaths: 79

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,543 (+3)
Hospitalized: 257
Deaths: 194

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,334 (+6)
Hospitalized: 182  
Deaths: 145

Salem:
Infections: 2,195 (+3)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,387 (+2)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
