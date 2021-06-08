muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 182 with 8 deaths

Montgomery County added one case while Radford retracted one. Roanoke city and county and Salem added a total of 15 new cases. Floyd's total dropped by one

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,0131 (+182)
Hospitalized: 30,020 (+59)
Deaths: 11,253 (+8)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 877 (-1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,408 (+1)
Hospitalized: 192 (+1)
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,170 (-1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18

Carroll County
Infections: 2,713 (+9)
Hospitalized: 224 (+1)
Deaths: 77

Galax:
Infections: 1,173
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,312 (-1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,689 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,086
Hospitalized: 197 (+2)
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,547 (+4)
Hospitalized: 258 (+1)
Deaths: 196 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,346 (+8)
Hospitalized: 185 (+2)  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,197 (+3)
Hospitalized: 74 (+1)
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389 (+2)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

