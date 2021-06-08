Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 182 with 8 deaths

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 67,0131 (+182)
Hospitalized: 30,020 (+59)
Deaths: 11,253 (+8)
Floyd County:
Infections: 877 (-1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,408 (+1)
Hospitalized: 192 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,170 (-1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 18
Carroll County
Infections: 2,713 (+9)
Hospitalized: 224 (+1)
Deaths: 77
Galax:
Infections: 1,173
Hospitalized: 96
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,312 (-1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,689 (+1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,086
Hospitalized: 197 (+2)
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,547 (+4)
Hospitalized: 258 (+1)
Deaths: 196 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,346 (+8)
Hospitalized: 185 (+2)
Deaths: 146
Salem:
Infections: 2,197 (+3)
Hospitalized: 74 (+1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389 (+2)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)