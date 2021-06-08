Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 182 with 8 deaths

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 67,0131 (+182)

Hospitalized: 30,020 (+59)

Deaths: 11,253 (+8)

Floyd County:

Infections: 877 (-1)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,408 (+1)

Hospitalized: 192 (+1)

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,170 (-1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 18

Carroll County

Infections: 2,713 (+9)

Hospitalized: 224 (+1)

Deaths: 77

Galax:

Infections: 1,173

Hospitalized: 96

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,312 (-1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,689 (+1)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,086

Hospitalized: 197 (+2)

Deaths: 80

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,547 (+4)

Hospitalized: 258 (+1)

Deaths: 196 (+2)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,346 (+8)

Hospitalized: 185 (+2)

Deaths: 146

Salem:

Infections: 2,197 (+3)

Hospitalized: 74 (+1)

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,389 (+2)

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

