Faces and actions of the Lady Buffaloes

Hallie Williams delivers a successful bunt.
Caroline Hale appears to disagree with the call by the umpire. She later walked, stole third and scored.

The Floyd County High School Lady Buffaloes finished out the regular season of varsity softball this week with a loss to Glenvar but the school is expected to host at least one of the regional games.

More photos and details in an upcoming edition of The Floyd Press.

Paxton Vest catches a line drive to third base.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
