muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 updates show new death in Radford, new cases in Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski counties & Roanoke Valley

Virginia reports 197 new cases and 17 deaths

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,210 (+197)
Hospitalized: 30,050 (+30)
Deaths: 11,260 (+17)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 878 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412 (+4)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,169 (-1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19 (+1)

Carroll County
Infections: 2,714 (+1)
Hospitalized: 224
Deaths: 77

Galax:
Infections: 1,171 (-2)
Hospitalized: 95 (-1)
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,312
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,690 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,090 (+4)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,554 (+7)
Hospitalized: 258
Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,353 (+6)
Hospitalized: 185 (+2)  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,201 (+4)
Hospitalized: 73 (-1)
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter