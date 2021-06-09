COVID-19 updates show new death in Radford, new cases in Montgomery, Floyd, Pulaski counties & Roanoke Valley

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 67,210 (+197)
Hospitalized: 30,050 (+30)
Deaths: 11,260 (+17)
Floyd County:
Infections: 878 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,412 (+4)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,169 (-1)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 2,714 (+1)
Hospitalized: 224
Deaths: 77
Galax:
Infections: 1,171 (-2)
Hospitalized: 95 (-1)
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,312
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,690 (+1)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,090 (+4)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,554 (+7)
Hospitalized: 258
Deaths: 196
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,353 (+6)
Hospitalized: 185 (+2)
Deaths: 146
Salem:
Infections: 2,201 (+4)
Hospitalized: 73 (-1)
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)