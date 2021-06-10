COVID-19 cases up 215 in Virginia with 20 new deaths

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 67,425 (+215)

Hospitalized: 30,086 (+36)

Deaths: 11,270 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 878

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,411 (-1)

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,169

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 19

Carroll County

Infections: 2,716 (+2)

Hospitalized: 224

Deaths: 77

Galax:

Infections: 1,171

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,313 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,693 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,091 (+1)

Hospitalized: 199 (+2)

Deaths: 80

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,558 (+4)

Hospitalized: 259 (+1)

Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,360 (+7)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 146

Salem:

Infections: 2,203 (+2)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,389

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

