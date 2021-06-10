muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 cases up 215 in Virginia with 20 new deaths

Montgomery County cases drop by 1 while Roanoke Valley rises by 13. No new deaths reported in area

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,425 (+215)
Hospitalized: 30,086 (+36)
Deaths: 11,270 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 878
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411 (-1)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,169
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,716 (+2)
Hospitalized: 224
Deaths: 77

Galax:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,313 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,693 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,091 (+1)
Hospitalized: 199 (+2)
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,558 (+4)
Hospitalized: 259 (+1)
Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,360 (+7)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,203 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter