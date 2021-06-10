COVID-19 cases up 215 in Virginia with 20 new deaths

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 67,425 (+215)
Hospitalized: 30,086 (+36)
Deaths: 11,270 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 878
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411 (-1)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,169
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19
Carroll County
Infections: 2,716 (+2)
Hospitalized: 224
Deaths: 77
Galax:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,313 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,693 (+3)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,091 (+1)
Hospitalized: 199 (+2)
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,558 (+4)
Hospitalized: 259 (+1)
Deaths: 196
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,360 (+7)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 146
Salem:
Infections: 2,203 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)