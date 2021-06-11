muselogo1-copy

Rain on the plain is mainly a pain

Lots of rain throughout Southwestern Virginia, and most of the Old Dominion, plus a flood watch.
Thunderstorm in the mountains.

More thunderstorms, along with a flood watch, throughout our area on this Thursday.

From the National Weather Service Office in Blacksburg:

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING… The Flash Flood Watch continues for Portions of North Carolina…Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. In Virginia, Alleghany VA, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke, Rockbridge and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Western Greenbrier. From Noon EDT today through this evening A cold front will drift southward into central and southern Virginia this evening. Fueled by deep moisture ahead of the front, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening across the region. The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall at rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding may occur where storms move very slowly or pass repeatedly over the same locations.

Let’s be careful out there.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
