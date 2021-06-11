Va. virus cases up by 105 with 13 deaths

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 67,530 (+105)

Hospitalized: 30,122 (+32)

Deaths: 11,283 (+13)

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 67,425 (+215)

Hospitalized: 30,086 (+36)

Deaths: 11,270 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 880 (+2)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,411 (-1)

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,169

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 19

Carroll County

Infections: 2,716 (+2)

Hospitalized: 224

Deaths: 77

Galax:

Infections: 1,171

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,313 (+1)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,693 (+3)

Hospitalized: 127

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,091 (+1)

Hospitalized: 199 (+2)

Deaths: 80

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,558 (+4)

Hospitalized: 259 (+1)

Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,360 (+7)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 146

Salem:

Infections: 2,203 (+2)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,389

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)



Floyd County:

Infections: 880 (+2)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,411 (+3)

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,170 (+1)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 19

Carroll County

Infections: 2,717 (+1)

Hospitalized: 225 (+1)

Deaths: 78 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 1,170 (-1)

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,313

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,693

Hospitalized: 120 (+2)

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,091

Hospitalized: 198

Deaths: 80

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,560 (+2)

Hospitalized: 259 (+1)

Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,366 (+6)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 146

Salem:

Infections: 2,203

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,389

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

