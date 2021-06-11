muselogo1-copy

Va. virus cases up by 105 with 13 deaths

Two new cases each in Floyd, Carroll counties with 4 in Pulaski, 1 in Franklin, 7 in Roanoke County and 4 in Roanoke.

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,530 (+105)
Hospitalized: 30,122 (+32)
Deaths: 11,283 (+13)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 880 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,411 (-1)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,169
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,716 (+2)
Hospitalized: 224
Deaths: 77

Galax:
Infections: 1,171
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,313 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,693 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,091 (+1)
Hospitalized: 199 (+2)
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,558 (+4)
Hospitalized: 259 (+1)
Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,360 (+7)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,203 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,389
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

