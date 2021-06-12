COVID-19 cases rise in area

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 67,671 (+141)
Hospitalized: 30,150 (+28)
Deaths: 11,293 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 880
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,414 (+3)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,171 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19
Carroll County
Infections: 2,717 (+1)
Hospitalized: 225 (+1)
Deaths: 78 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,170
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,314 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,695 (+2)
Hospitalized: 129 (+2)
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,093 (+2)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,566 (+8)
Hospitalized: 259
Deaths: 196
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,376 (+16)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 146
Salem:
Infections: 2,206 (+3)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,390 (+1)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)