COVID-19 cases rise in area

More than 25 new cases in Roanoke Valley, 5 in Montgomery County and Radford, 3 each n Pulaski and Franklin

State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,671 (+141)
Hospitalized: 30,150 (+28)
Deaths: 11,293 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 880
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,414 (+3)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,171 (+2)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,717 (+1)
Hospitalized: 225 (+1)
Deaths: 78 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,170
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,314 (+1)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,695 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 129 (+2)
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,093 (+2)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,566 (+8)
Hospitalized: 259
Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,376 (+16)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,206 (+3)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,390 (+1)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

