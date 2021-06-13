muselogo1-copy

COVID-19 count for Sunday: 73 new cases, 14 deaths in Va.

A few localities reported just one new case except for Montgomery County, which had two. No new area deaths or hospitalizations

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,744 (+73)
Hospitalized: 30,169 (+19)
Deaths: 11,293 (+14)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 880
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,416 (+2)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,171
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,718 (+1)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 78

Galax:
Infections: 1,170
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,314
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,696 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,093
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,567 (+1)
Hospitalized: 259
Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,377 (+1)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,207 (+1)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,390
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

