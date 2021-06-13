COVID-19 count for Sunday: 73 new cases, 14 deaths in Va.

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 67,744 (+73)

Hospitalized: 30,169 (+19)

Deaths: 11,293 (+14)

Floyd County:

Infections: 880

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,416 (+2)

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,171

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 19

Carroll County

Infections: 2,718 (+1)

Hospitalized: 225

Deaths: 78

Galax:

Infections: 1,170

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,314

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,696 (+1)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,093

Hospitalized: 198

Deaths: 80

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,567 (+1)

Hospitalized: 259

Deaths: 196

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,377 (+1)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 146

Salem:

Infections: 2,207 (+1)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,390

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

