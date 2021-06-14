muselogo1-copy

Area COVID-19: Up 1 in Floyd, minus 2 in Montgomery, up 2 in Pulaski, 1 death in Roanoke

Virginia cases up by 68 with 13 new hospitalizations and 25 new deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 67,712 (+68)
Hospitalized: 30,182 (+13)
Deaths: 11,318 (+25)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 881 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,414 (-2)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,171
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,718
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 78

Galax:
Infections: 1,170
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,314
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,698 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,094 (+1)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,567
Hospitalized: 259
Deaths: 197 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,378 (+1)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 146

Salem:
Infections: 2,209 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,391 (+1)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter