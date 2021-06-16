muselogo1-copy

A bunt brings home the winning run for the Buffaloes

The move brought home the runner and sealed a 6-5 win over the Radford Bobcats
Wyatt Chaffin of he Buffaloes celebrates as he crosses home to score the winning run to beat Radford.

Call it a bunt and run. In the bottom of the seventh inning of the Region 2C quarterfinal match against Radford, Mitchell Thompson laid down a perfect bunt that brought Wyatt Chaffin scampering home to top off a comeback 6-5 victory and send the 8-5 Buffaloes to the semi-final.

The Buffaloes had tied the lead when Emery Chafin singled with the bases loaded after battling back in a game that Radford had led since the first inning with a single home run.

Quite a game. More photos and more details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Emery Chaffin avoids an attempted pickoff at first base.
Avery Chaffin steals third.
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter