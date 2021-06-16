A bunt brings home the winning run for the Buffaloes

Call it a bunt and run. In the bottom of the seventh inning of the Region 2C quarterfinal match against Radford, Mitchell Thompson laid down a perfect bunt that brought Wyatt Chaffin scampering home to top off a comeback 6-5 victory and send the 8-5 Buffaloes to the semi-final.

The Buffaloes had tied the lead when Emery Chafin singled with the bases loaded after battling back in a game that Radford had led since the first inning with a single home run.

Quite a game. More photos and more details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Emery Chaffin avoids an attempted pickoff at first base.

Avery Chaffin steals third.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

