Several area localities add COVID-19 cases plus a death

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 68,226 (+277)
Hospitalized: 30,241 (+33)
Deaths: 11,330 (+2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 884 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,419 (+3)
Hospitalized: 192
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,176 (+4)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19
Carroll County
Infections: 2,717 (+1)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 78
Galax:
Infections: 1,172 (+2)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,316 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,702 (+2)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,100 (+6)
Hospitalized: 198
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,569 (+2)
Hospitalized: 261 (+1)
Deaths: 198 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,379 (+6)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 147
Salem:
Infections: 2,212 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,391
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 43
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)