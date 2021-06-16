Several area localities add COVID-19 cases plus a death

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:

Infections: 68,226 (+277)

Hospitalized: 30,241 (+33)

Deaths: 11,330 (+2)

Floyd County:

Infections: 884 (+2)

Hospitalized: 31

Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:

Infections: 9,419 (+3)

Hospitalized: 192

Deaths: 96

Radford:

Infections: 2,176 (+4)

Hospitalized: 40

Deaths: 19

Carroll County

Infections: 2,717 (+1)

Hospitalized: 225

Deaths: 78

Galax:

Infections: 1,172 (+2)

Hospitalized: 95

Deaths: 53

Giles County:

Infections: 1,316 (+2)

Hospitalized: 51

Deaths: 22

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,702 (+2)

Hospitalized: 129

Deaths: 62

Franklin County:

Infections: 4,100 (+6)

Hospitalized: 198

Deaths: 80

Roanoke:

Infections: 8,569 (+2)

Hospitalized: 261 (+1)

Deaths: 198 (+1)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 8,379 (+6)

Hospitalized: 185

Deaths: 147

Salem:

Infections: 2,212 (+2)

Hospitalized: 73

Deaths: 50

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,391

Hospitalized: 110

Deaths: 43

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

