FCHS baseball, softball teams play Region 2C semi-final games Thursday

The baseball and softball teams of Floyd County High School won quarterfinal matches of Region 2C Virginia High School League tournaments Tuesday and head into semi-final action Thursday with the Buffaloes playing Appomattox in Floyd and the Lady Buffaloes against Glenvar at their Roanoke County field.

The Buffaloes baseball team goes into the semi-finals ranked #3 in the region and their comeback 6-5 win over Radford Tuesday showed the grit of a determined team. They take on Appomattox (the no. 7 ranked team) at 5 p.m. at the field in Floyd

In softball, the Lady Buffaloes stampeded the Radford Lady Bobcats 14-2 on Monday and took down Dan River 4-3 Tuesday to reach the semi-finals, meeting Glenvar at 5 p.m.

Chloe Boohe puts out a runner at second for the Lady Buffaloes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

