FCHS baseball, softball teams play Region 2C semi-final games Thursday

School may be out for the summer but high school sports are still in play
Mitchell Thompson of the Buffaloes heads for first after a sucessfull bunt that brought Wyatt Chaffin home for the winning run over Radford.

The baseball and softball teams of Floyd County High School won quarterfinal matches of Region 2C Virginia High School League tournaments Tuesday and head into semi-final action Thursday with the Buffaloes playing Appomattox in Floyd and the Lady Buffaloes against Glenvar at their Roanoke County field.

The Buffaloes baseball team goes into the semi-finals ranked #3 in the region and their comeback 6-5 win over Radford Tuesday showed the grit of a determined team. They take on Appomattox (the no. 7 ranked team) at 5 p.m. at the field in Floyd

In softball, the Lady Buffaloes stampeded the Radford Lady Bobcats 14-2 on Monday and took down Dan River 4-3 Tuesday to reach the semi-finals, meeting Glenvar at 5 p.m.

Chloe Boohe puts out a runner at second for the Lady Buffaloes.
