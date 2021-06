In a hard-fought game between the Floyd County Lady Buffaloes and perennial challenger Glenvar Highlanders, complicated by more than one questionable call by officials, a comeback was stalled by the Floyd team on a hot day at the Roanoke County High School by a 4-3 Region 2c semi-final loss.

More photos and details in next week’s Floyd Press.

Gracenne Clinger avoids a pickoff attempt at first base

Coach Funk argues with the official who called Clinger out in a controversial play where many felt she was blocked by a Glenvar Player

