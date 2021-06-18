muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus increases 114 in today’s report, with 12 deaths

Montgomery County reports a drop in total cases but cases rise by 15 in Roanoke County, 9 in the city and two in Salem

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 678,506 (+114)
Hospitalized: 30,291 (+50)
Deaths: 11,342 (+12)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 884
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,417 (-2)
Hospitalized: 193 (+1)
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,176
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,720 (+3)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 79 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 1,172
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,316
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,705 (+3)    
Hospitalized: 131 (+2)
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,101 (+1)
Hospitalized: 197 (-1)
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,578 (+9)
Hospitalized: 262 (+1)
Deaths: 198

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,394 (+15)
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 147

Salem:
Infections: 2,212 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,393 (+2)
Hospitalized: 111 (+1)
Deaths: 43

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
