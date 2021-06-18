Virginia virus increases 114 in today’s report, with 12 deaths

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 678,506 (+114)
Hospitalized: 30,291 (+50)
Deaths: 11,342 (+12)
Floyd County:
Infections: 884
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,417 (-2)
Hospitalized: 193 (+1)
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,176
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19
Carroll County
Infections: 2,720 (+3)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 79 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 1,172
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,316
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,705 (+3)
Hospitalized: 131 (+2)
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,101 (+1)
Hospitalized: 197 (-1)
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,578 (+9)
Hospitalized: 262 (+1)
Deaths: 198
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,394 (+15)
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 147
Salem:
Infections: 2,212 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,393 (+2)
Hospitalized: 111 (+1)
Deaths: 43