Virginia reports only 1 new death from COVD-19 in latest report

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 678,595 (+89)
Hospitalized: 30,303 (+12)
Deaths: 11,343 (+1)
Floyd County:
Infections: 885 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23
Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,415 (-2)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 96
Radford:
Infections: 2,176
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19
Carroll County
Infections: 2,721 (+1)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 79
Galax:
Infections: 1,173 (+1)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53
Giles County:
Infections: 1,318 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,705
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 62
Franklin County:
Infections: 4,102 (+1)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 80
Roanoke:
Infections: 8,581 (+3)
Hospitalized: 262
Deaths: 198
Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,394
Hospitalized: 185
Deaths: 147
Salem:
Infections: 2,214 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,393 (+2)
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 43