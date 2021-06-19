muselogo1-copy

Virginia reports only 1 new death from COVD-19 in latest report

The Old Dominion reported 89 new cases, including increases ranging from 2-3 in our area, along with a drop of 3 in Montgomery for the second straight day

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 678,595 (+89)
Hospitalized: 30,303 (+12)
Deaths: 11,343 (+1)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 885 (+1)
Hospitalized: 31
Deaths: 23

Montgomery County:
Infections: 9,415 (-2)
Hospitalized: 193
Deaths: 96

Radford:
Infections: 2,176
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 19

Carroll County
Infections: 2,721 (+1)
Hospitalized: 225
Deaths: 79

Galax:
Infections: 1,173 (+1)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 53

Giles County:
Infections: 1,318 (+2)
Hospitalized: 51
Deaths: 22

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,705    
Hospitalized: 131
Deaths: 62  

Franklin County:
Infections: 4,102 (+1)
Hospitalized: 197
Deaths: 80

Roanoke:
Infections:  8,581 (+3)
Hospitalized: 262
Deaths: 198

Roanoke County:
Infections: 8,394
Hospitalized: 185  
Deaths: 147

Salem:
Infections: 2,214 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 50

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,393 (+2)
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 43

