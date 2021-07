A beautiful Friday night for the start of the Fourth of July weekend brought music to the streets of Floyd.

The first Friday of July 2021 also brought an end to the “Backyard Jamboree” behind the Floyd Country Store on Locust Street as the traditional indoor event returns next weekend after a year’s absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let the good times roll.

Music at the Backyard Jamboree

Musicians on the street

Listening to the music at the Jamboree.

Dancing on the grass

